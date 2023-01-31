Noor Alam demands NSC meeting over Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD: Chairman public accounts committee and national assembly member Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday demanded to convene National Security Committee (NCS) meeting on the current law and order situation raising after Peshawar Blast, ARY News reported.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Noor Alam Khan strongly condemned the Peshawar Police Lines blast and stated that “from past 25-30 years we are only condemning the attacks, but who is responsible for this terrorism in the country?”

Noor Alam Khan further said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) always remained on the front line against terrorism, pointing out the sacrifices of the citizens.

He said that there is no benefit in making such speeches in the National Assembly, KPK people are being martyred on daily basis and the assembly members are busy gossiping.

“When will assembly members take notice of these situations, are they waiting for an incident to take place in Punjab or Lahore?” he questioned.

The PAC chairman said that the Afghani people are roaming freely in Islamabad’s red zone area while the citizens of Pakistan are asked to show their identity.

He revealed that yesterday after the explosion, he was also stopped while entering Peshawar and asked for identification despite the fact that he was traveling in official vehicle.

It is pertinent to mention here that the explosion in Peshawar Mosque took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in.

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Muhammad Asim has confirmed the number of casualties, saying that almost 100 people were martyred and 169 people sustained injuries in the ‘suicide blast’.

The LRH spokesperson said several bodies have been handed over to their heirs after identification.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines.

