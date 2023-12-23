Noor Alam Khan decides to join JUI-F

PESHAWAR: The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Noor Alam Khan – who was expelled by the party – on Saturday decided to join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the politician – Noor Alam Khan – kicked out from PTI will announce his affiliation with JUI-F in a press conference.

Sources close to the development revealed that the JUI-F Provincial Ameer Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman will visit Noor Alam Khan’s house this evening.

Meanwhile, Noor Alam Khan will contest the National Assembly election on the JUI-F ticket.

