Watch: Noor Alam Khan and Mustafa Nawaz assault senior citizen

ISLAMABAD: PTI estranged MNA Noor Alam Khan and PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar were seen assaulting a citizen after he allegedly called the disgruntled PTI lawmaker, a turncoat and abused him in Pashto, ARY News reported.

According to details, Noor Alam Khan and Mustafa Nawaz were in a local Islamabad hotel for iftar when a citizen, allegedly a PTI worker, abused them. The apparently older citizen also called Noor Alam Khan a turncoat (lota) after which things escalated.

In the video of the incident, both the leaders can be seen assaulting the citizen while other people try to stop them.

Other political leaders including Faisal Karim Kundi and Nadeem Afzal Chan can also be seen in the video.

Also Read: Watch: PTI voter takes estranged MNA to the cleaners

However, this is not the first time that someone has confronted estranged PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan.

Estranged PTI MNA had announced to vote against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the vote of no-confidence.

In an earlier video, the disgruntled PTI MNA was confronted and threatened by a citizen while he was seated in the lobby of a private hotel.

“People of Peshawar are watching everything, we will see you in Peshawar,” the voter had threatened the estranged PTI MNA.

Comments