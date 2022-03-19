Watch: PTI voter takes Noor Alam Khan to the cleaners

Islamabad: A video of a citizen confronting disgruntled PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan for ‘selling his vote’ has gone viral over social media.

In the video, doing rounds over social media, PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan can be seen seated in the lobby of a private hotel, when a citizen confronts him about his change of loyalties amid the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“You are selling Pakistan, shame on you,” says the person recording the video.

The person also asks Noor Alam Khan to take off his mask so that people can see the person who betrayed his voters and sold himself.

“People of Peshawar are watching everything, we will see you in Peshawar,” the voter threatens the estranged PTI MNA.

“You have lost the right to call us your brothers,” the person adds.

PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan was among the parliamentarians who were found inside the Sindh House on March 17, and most probably vote against the PM in the vote of no-confidence.

PTI workers and two of their MNA’s had also broken the gate of the Sindh House and entered the premises on March 18, demanding the disgruntled MNA’s to resign, rather than voting against the Prime Minister in the motion of no-confidence.

They claimed that the mandate the disgruntled MNA’s are enjoying was due to the PTI ticket and Imran Khan’s menifesto. If they do not like the functioning of the government then they should resign and go back to the people, the protestors demanded.

