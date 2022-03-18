PTI workers break main gate, enter Sindh House premises

ISLAMABAD: A group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers has entered Sindh House premises after breaking the main gate during a protest, ARY News reported on Friday.

A large number of the PTI workers gathered outside the Sindh House building for hours to protest against the dissident lawmakers taking shelter at the Sindh House.

The Islamabad police ordered the PTI protestors to vacate the main gate of the building and moved to the other side, however, they refused to vacate the main gate.

After protesting at the main gate, the PTI workers suddenly stormed the building and broke the main to enter the building while raising slogans against the opposition and turncoats.

Islamabad police started arresting the PTI workers who broke into Sindh House. Two Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who came with the PTI protestors were also arrested by the police.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar ordered PTI workers to immediately return from Sindh House and vacate the premises. He directed PTI workers to be part of any illegal activity as the political party believes in the supremacy of law.

Earlier in the day, three former prime ministers claimed that the PTI government is planning to abduct its dissident MNAs from the Sindh House with the help of Islamabad police and administration.

In a letter jointly endorsed by former premiers, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Parvez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, they said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed will be responsible for any police action inside the Sindh House.

