‘Acting masterclass’: Atiqa Odho heaps praise on Saba Hamid as ‘Noor Jahan’

Seasoned actor and host Atiqa Odho heaped praises on fellow veteran Saba Hamid for her brilliant performance in the serial ‘Noor Jahan’.

After the thrilling episodes 20 and 21 of ‘Noor Jahan’ aired this past weekend, senior actor Atiqa Odho turned to her Instagram handle to review the performance of the celebrated artist Saba Hamid as the titular character, which she termed an ‘acting masterclass’ for all those young actors stepping into the industry.

“Wanted to share how inspired I feel as an actor watching my friend Saba Hamid playing #NoorJahan,” she penned on the social site. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime role for an actor and what she has done with it is just amazing. She mesmerizes you with just a controlled, silent expression! Well done indeed.”

“Newcomers in drama should watch this performance as a #Masterclass for sure,” suggested the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor.

“So proud of you Saba,” she concluded.

Several of her Instagram followers also echoed similar thoughts about the veteran’s performance.

Apart from Hamid in the titular role, ‘Noor Jahan’ boasts an ensemble star cast with the likes of Kubra Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Noor Hassan, Zoya Nasir, Hajra Yamin, Ali Raza, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Mahmood Aslam and Alina Abbas among others.

The sophomore directorial of young drama director Musaddiq Malek, written by celebrated playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah, the play airs every Friday and Saturday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.