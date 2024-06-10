Noor Malabika Das, Indian actor, found dead at home

Indian film and TV actor Noor Malabika Das has died by suicide, confirmed police, after they recovered her body from her apartment.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, former air hostess turned actor Noor Malabika Das, who featured with A-list Bollywood actor Kajol in the Disney+ Hotstar series ‘The Trial’, was found dead at her apartment in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, earlier this week. The celebrity was 32.

According to the details, her dead body was recovered in a decomposed condition from her house in Andheri, Oshiwara area, when the neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the house. She reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of the house.

The police reached the scene and took the dead body of Das to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, for postmortem, after conducting the panchnama. The officials also collected medicines, her mobile phone and a diary during the search of the house.

The reports also suggest that her last rites were performed by the police, with the assistance of an NGO, as her family had returned to their native place in Assam two weeks ago and couldn’t be contacted.

Hailing from Assam, Das worked in a number of films and TV series including ‘Siskiyaan’, ‘Walkaman’, ‘Teekhi Chatni’, ‘Jaghanya Upay’ and very recently ‘The Trial’.

