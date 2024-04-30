Indian actor dies by suicide hours after cryptic post

Indian Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey was found dead at her home in Bhagalpur, Bihar, hours after sharing a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Bhojpuri cinema and TV actor Amrita Pandey, was found dead at her home in Bhagalpur (Champa Nagri), a city in the East-Indian state of Bihar, on Saturday, April 27.

Police suspect that Pandey was suffering from depression and died by suicide, as she shared a cryptic post on her WhatsApp status, hours before her death. “Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya (His/her life was sailing on two boats, I made their journey easy by sinking mine),” read the note.

Reportedly, the officials did not find any other suicide note on the scene. According to her family’s statement, Pandey was living in Mumbai with her husband Chandramani Jhangad, an animation engineer, and was stressed about not getting enough acting work. She attended her sister’s wedding in Bhagalpur, earlier this month, and stayed back in the city, while her husband returned to Mumbai.

Notably, Pandey worked alongside Bhojpuri cinema star Khesari Lal Yadav in his film ‘Deewanapan’ (2018), while she also appeared in a few Hindi movies, TV shows and web series.

