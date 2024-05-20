‘It was not fair…’: Rajkummar Rao on losing a film to a star kid overnight

Bollywood A-lister Rajkummar Rao got honest about his first-hand experience with nepotism in the industry and revealed he lost a film to a star kid overnight.

In a recent conversation with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar, often labelled as the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ in Bollywood, actor Rajkummar Rao revealed that he was once replaced from a film by a star kid, however, karma played its part, and the title never saw the light of day.

Touching upon the nepotism and insider-outsider debate once again, Johar said, “Sometimes they are using it as a tool to make headlines. Immensely successful people are saying, ‘Oh I felt victimised like an outsider and lost the opportunity to a star kid’. Somebody is saying, ‘I didn’t attend a party so I didn’t get a role.'”

“I don’t know at which party there has been transactions for films,” he added, to which the ‘Queen’ actor retaliated, “When I came to Mumbai, even I was told that ‘you have to attend parties’.”

Rao continued, “Making contacts is not a problem, but going to a party and say, ‘Hi I am here to make contact.’ But having said that, I was supposed to do a film, but then suddenly I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who is known and happened to be a star kid got that part. In my mind, I think it was not fair. Just because you can control things, you know people, you can make some calls, it is being unfair.”

“That film never got made eventually. That guy was an insider but he could have also been an outsider who is successful and could do the same to you,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rao is awaiting the release of his next film, the sports drama ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, which is scheduled for theatrical release on May 31.