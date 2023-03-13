Noor Mukadam case: Court upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday upheld the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice reserved its verdict and turned down the plea challenging the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer and also rejected the appeals against the conviction of two co-accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The high court upheld the verdict of the sessions court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the primary accused Zahir Jaffer was sentenced to death in the Noor Mukadam murder case by the Islamabad district and session court, while the co-accused Jan Muhammad – the gatekeeper – and Iftekhar – the gardener – was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment.

The court also acquitted Zahir Jaafar’s parents, including the Therapy Works accused, of the charge of aiding and abetting.

Meanwhile, the convicts have appealed to the IHC against their death and life sentences while the family of Noor Mukadam has appealed to the court against the acquittal of the parents of Zahir Jaffer and six employees of Therapy Works besides also asking the court to enhance the sentences of those convicted in the case by the session court.

