Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer’s remand extended sans court appearance

ISLAMABAD: Zahir Jaffer, a prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, was on Monday not presented before the court as his judicial remand was extended for September 06, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, Zahir Jaffer was brought to the Islamabad Katchery, however, he was not presented before the court and his attendance was marked at the Bakshi Khana.

The police later took him back to the Adiala Prison without presenting him before the court after the expiry of his 14-day judicial remand.

On July 20, Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

The forensic report later revealed that Noor Mukadam was raped by Zahir Jaffer before being brutally killed.

The rape was confirmed in the forensic report as the DNA of Zahir Jaffer, matched with deceased Noor, daughter of former Pakistan envoy to South Korea.

Furthermore, the fingers prints found on the knife used to murder Noor have also matched with Jaffar’s fingerprints. The forensic report has also confirmed that the man and woman seen in the CCTV footage are Zahir Jaffer and Noor Mukadam.

Meanwhile, Names of all accused nominated in the Noor case had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). According to the Interior Ministry Sheikh Rasheed, Zahir Jaffer his parents, Zakir Jaffer, Asmat and three domestic workers had been placed on the ECL.