Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works urges IHC to deseal its building

ISLAMABAD: In the horrific kidnap, sexual abuse and murder case of young Noor Mukadam, the drug rehab center Therapy Works has Monday presented before the Islamabad High Court bench and denied any involvement in the matter while urging the court to deseal its building, ARY News reported.

The TW owners had pleaded before the court against the sealing of their building which happened after a chain of events followed soon as the Noor Mukadam case emerged.

After the hearing today chaired by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, the court sent out notices to Chief Commissioner and other respondents in the case.

The plea states that based merely on a misunderstanding, the authorities have nominated and sealed the building of the rehab center. None of our students or staffers were involved in any capacity in the Noor Mukadam case, the plea said.

Late last month, IHC had rejected the bail plea of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer’s parents in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case.

On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffer, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

The decision was reserved by Justice Aamir Farooq Kiyani on September 23, which was announced today in the open court.

The IHC while rejecting the bail of Zahir’s parents, ordered the lower court to complete the trial of the case within four weeks.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Jaffer had moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the high-profile murder case of the former envoy’s daughter.

