Noor Mukadam case: US embassy officials meet Zahir Jaffer in jail

A team from the United States (US) embassy in Islamabad met Zahir Jaffer, a convict in the Noor Mukadam murder case, in Adiala Jail on Thursday.

Noor was the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan. Zahir Jaffer ‘murdered’ Noor Mukadam in a house in Islamabad in 2021.

He was sentenced by an Islamabad trial court to 10 years in prison a year later.

The three-member team included Michael Murphy, Naveed Ghazi and Usama Hanif.

They were given consular access to Jaffer, who is a US national. The meeting took place in the room of the jail’s deputy superintendent.

Read more: ZAHIR JAFFAR RAPED NOOR MUKADAM BEFORE KILLING HER, SAYS POLICE CHALLAN

Noor Mukadam murder

The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20, 2021, from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.