CCTV footage shows how Zahir Jaffer foiled Noor Mukadam’s escape bid  

ISLAMABAD: Footage from the CCTV cameras at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, a prime suspect in the murder case of Noor Mukadam, has emerged showing how the girl unsuccessfully tried to run away before being murdered in a cold-blooded manner in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the CCTV footage obtained by ARY NEWS, the videos highlight the timing of the two entering Zahir Jaffer’s home besides also her desperate attempt to flee the house of the alleged murderer.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND MAY BE SENSITIVE FOR SOME VIEWERS

It shows that Noor Mukadam entered Jaffer’s home at 10:19 pm on July 18 and later on July 19 at 02:39 pm, the two left the home along with some baggage, however, they returned home three minutes later at 2:51 pm.

On July 20 at 2:41 am, a barefoot Noor Mukadam could be seen jumping out of a window and running away however the video shows that the guard posted at the gate did not allow her to leave the place.

The video also showed the girl begging before the suspect to let her go.

On July 20, Noor Mukadam made another desperate attempt to flee the suspect’s home at 7:11 pm. She could be seen in the video jumping out of the window with Zahir Jaffer also chasing her.

The second attempt was also foiled after the watchman posted at the house refused to let her go.

On November 09, the prosecution has submitted the transcript of CCTV footage to the Islamabad court in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Noor Mukadam murder

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor’s murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

