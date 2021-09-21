Noor Mukadam murder: IHC hears bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday resumed hearing of bail petitions of prime suspect Zahir Zaffer’s parents in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case.

Justice Aamir Farooq of the IHC heard the petitions moved by Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Jaffer.

An associate of the accused’s lawyer turned up before the court and requested adjournment of the case saying the counsel was busy pursuing a case before the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ: ZAHIR JAFFER’S REMAND EXTENDED SANS COURT APPEARANCE

Granting his request, the court put off the case until 11am on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, Therapy Works CEO Zahoor moved an application seeking to become a party to the case. The court issued notices to the accused’s lawyer, and other respondents to file their reply to the plea.

ALSO READ: COURT EXTENDS REMAND OF ZAHIR JAFFER’S PARENTS

The prime suspect’s parents, who have been nominated as accomplices in the murder case, approached the Islamabad High Court after a local court rejected their bail on August 5.

Zahir Jaffer has been found guilty in the case challan with his parents and Therapy Works CEO and employees named accomplices. On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor Mukadam had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffer, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.