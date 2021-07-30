Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffar to undergo polygraph test today

LAHORE: Zahir Jaffer, a prime suspect in the brutal murder case of Noor Mukadam, will undergo a polygraph test on Friday after the police have shifted him to Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

The suspect was brought to the Forensic Science Agency, where he would undergo a polygraph test besides also forensic analysis of the pieces of evidence recovered from Zahir Jaffar’s home, where had allegedly brutally murdered Noor Mukadam.

During the polygraph test, the suspect would be asked questions regarding the murder of Noor Mukadam and the motive behind it.

A report on July 27 revealed that the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer has confessed to murdering Noor Mukadam after the physical remand and allegedly said in his statement that he killed her for cheating on him.

Zahir Jaffer has allegedly told the motive behind the brutal murder of Noor Mukadam to the investigators after a five-day physical remand. Sources told ARY News that Jaffer claimed to kill Mukadam for allegedly cheating on him.

Sources added that Jaffer’s mother and security guards had deliberately hidden the terrorising murder incident from the authorities. Noor’s life could be saved if the persons who were present there on the crime scene called the authorities, sources said.

Background

On July 20, a woman in her twenties, reportedly a daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her own friend in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.

Kohsar police had confirmed the incident and said they have detained the alleged friend Zahir Jaffar, behind the murder of the former ambassador’s daughter Noor Mukadam.

The police had said one more person was injured in the event that took place at Jaffar’s residence where Mukadam went to pay him a visit.