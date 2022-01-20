Noor Mukadam murder: Medical team declares Zahir Jaffer mentally, physically fit

ISLAMABAD: Doctors at the Adiala Jail on Thursday declared Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, as mentally and physically fit to stand trial, ARY News reported.

The Adiala Jail doctors submitted the report before Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani at today’s hearing.

The report stated that Zahir’s medical examination was conducted multiple times.

“The accused was also examined by a psychiatrist who declared that Zahir Jaffer is physically and mentally healthy,” the doctor told the court.

‘Capital punishment’

Last Saturday, the father of Noor Mukadam, Shaukat Ali Mukadam appeared before District and Sessions Court Islamabad and demanded capital punishment for Zahir Zakir Jaffer, the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Shaukat Ali Mukadam recorded his statement during a hearing by District and Sessions Court Islamabad Judge Ata Rabbani.

As the hearing went underway, Noor’s father was cross-examined by Zahir’s lawyers.

Former diplomat remarked that he has appeared in court for the first time in his life and has “no personal enmity with anyone”.

“My daughter was unjustly killed” and her killer Zahir Jaffer should be handed a death sentence,” he demanded before court.

Recounting the events that occurred on July 19, Mukadam said when he along with his wife reached home, Noor was not at home and her phone was also powered off.

The murder

It is pertinent to mention here that the grisly murder, in which Noor Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

