Noor Zafar Khan drops new clicks from Dubai getaway

The latest pictures of showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan from her latest Dubai trip are viral on social media platforms.

The showbiz actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application and shared a couple of the latest pictures of herself on the feed. Khan is currently enjoying an adventurous getaway in Dubai with her sister, actor Sarah Khan and her family.

One of the photos sees Khan cuddle comfortably in a huge furry chair. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan) In an earlier snap, the celebrity flaunted the golden-hour glow as she posed with the beaming sunlight in front of the sky-high buildings of the city.

The viral clicks were showered with love from social users in the form of thousands of likes and several compliments for the celeb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

Have a look at some of the comments on her Insta posts.

WAITTT GIRL ✋ TELL WHY SO GORGEOUS?

Doll❤️

Loveee yellow on you ❤️

Why so cute🥺😘❤️

Noorrrrrrrrr❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥

Noor Zafar Khan is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She has celebrated singer Falak Shabir as her brother-in-law. Khan began her journey as a model for fashion shoots and soon made her way to the dramas. Related: Noor Zafar Khan drops sun-kissed picture on gram

Apart from her acting stint, the celeb enjoys immense popularity on social media with a massive fanbase. She is among the top followed actors on Instagram with 2.7 million users in her followers’ list. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan) Khan frequently shares looks from her shoots, projects’ BTS, and personal clicks with family on the gram.

