Noor Zafar Khan radiates effortless charm in new pictures

Showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan radiates effortless girl-next-door charm in her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday evening, Noor Zafar Khan treated her millions of followers on the social site with a new two-picture gallery, captioned simply with a single nail-painted fingers emoji.

The candid shots see the fashionista holding a small makeup palette and a brush in her hand and is seen doing some final touches to complete her winter look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral pictures with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

It is worth mentioning that the celebrity is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She began her journey as a model for fashion shoots and soon made her way to the dramas.

Apart from her acting stint, Noor Zafar Khan enjoys immense popularity on social media with a massive fanbase of more than 2.9 million users on her Instagram handle alone, where she frequently shares looks from her shoots, projects’ BTS and personal clicks with family.

Sidra Niazi exudes elegance in new Saree look: See pics