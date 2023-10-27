Noor Zafar Khan’s picture from London street goes viral!

Showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan won social media with her latest picture from a London trip going viral.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, Noor Zafar Khan treated her millions of followers on the social site with a new picture from London, as she hit the streets to explore the city.

The solo snap, captioned simply with a single guard emoji, captured Khan in denim, flared midi dress paired with a black cross-body bag and matching shoes, along with a white cap. She let her hair down with simple makeup for the sightseeing.

Earlier she also posted a click of herself from a sunflower garden and captioned, “Photo for my grandchildren.”

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the posts with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

It is worth mentioning here that Khan is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She began her journey as a model for fashion shoots and soon made her way to the dramas.

Apart from her acting stint, the celeb enjoys immense popularity on social media with a massive fanbase. She is followed by 2.9 million users on Instagram alone, where she frequently shares looks from her shoots, projects’ BTS and personal clicks with family.

