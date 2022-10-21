In Pictures: Noor Zafar Khan looks elegant in traditional attire

The latest picture posted by showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan is going viral across social media platforms.

On her account of the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, the showbiz actor posted the latest picture of herself on the feed. The celebrity added a single flower emoji in the caption of the Insta post.

The now-viral click sees Noor Zafar Khan flaunt elegance in traditional attire. She sported an ivory Anarkali with multi-hued embellishments and the gold lehenga by ace designer Zainab Salman.

Khan styled the look with statement danglers and a few bangles while keeping her makeup simply tinted and curled hair.

The snaps received love from social users in the form of thousands of likes and numerous compliments for the celebrity.

