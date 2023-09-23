Noor Zafar Khan is a vision of elegance in new pictures

Showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan is the vision of grace and elegance in a Saree in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday night, Noor Zafar Khan treated her millions of followers with some stunning pictures flaunting an exquisite saree from a local designer, probably for a fashion shoot.
She captioned the two-photo gallery simply with a single white wing emoji. In the clicks, Khan looked gorgeous in an ivory-hued silk and lace saree, with a matching blouse, styled with statement danglers and minimal, monotoned makeup.
View this post on Instagram
Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.
It should be mentioned here that Noor Zafar Khan is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She began her journey as a model for fashion shoots and soon made her way to the dramas.
View this post on Instagram
Apart from her acting stint, the celeb enjoys immense popularity on social media with a massive fanbase. She is followed by 2.9 million users on Instagram alone, where she frequently shares looks from her shoots, projects’ BTS and personal clicks with family.