Noor Zafar Khan is a vision of elegance in new pictures

Showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan is the vision of grace and elegance in a Saree in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday night, Noor Zafar Khan treated her millions of followers with some stunning pictures flaunting an exquisite saree from a local designer, probably for a fashion shoot.

She captioned the two-photo gallery simply with a single white wing emoji. In the clicks, Khan looked gorgeous in an ivory-hued silk and lace saree, with a matching blouse, styled with statement danglers and minimal, monotoned makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.