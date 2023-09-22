Tuba Anwar drops jaws with her latest shoot: See pictures

Rising starlet Syeda Tuba Anwar sets hearts racing with her uber-glamorous look in the pictures and videos from the new shoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Tuba Anwar posted a new reel from one of her recent fashion shoots for a local brand. The diva flaunted a bold, western attire for the campaign.

She wore a solid, mustard-yellow matching set consisting of tailored trousers and a blazer from the designer, paired with a white tank top. The minimalist chic look was styled with giant, gold statement studs and bright pink stilettos, complimenting her similar-hued makeup and wet-hair look.

Sharing the reel, with Cardi B and Bad Bunny’s ‘I Like It’ in the background, Anwar simply captioned the post with styling and shoot credits.

A day earlier, Tuba Anwar also dropped three pictures from the same shoot and captioned the gallery with, “Who set up my mood on shuffle?”

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral posts with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section, along with a certain amount of backlash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Syed Tuba Anwar was last seen in the blockbuster hit daily serial ‘Baby Baji’, alongside an ensemble cast. She essayed Farhat, the second-youngest daughter-in-law of the titular character, in the 65-episodic play, which ended last month.

