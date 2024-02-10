Noor Zafar Khan’s winter look is a hit on social media

Showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan got a thumbs-up from millions of her Instagram followers on her winter look.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday afternoon, Noor Zafar Khan treated her millions of followers on the social site with a new picture gallery, flaunting her cosy winter look.

The two-picture gallery captioned only with a series of winter-related emojis, captured Khan in a blush pink hoodie and joggers set, paired with a white cap, and her usual tinted face makeup, as she sipped on some hot beverage to keep herself warm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan) Earlier she also posted pictures of herself, posing on the London streets, during her New Year vacation in the United Kingdom.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the posts with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

It is worth mentioning here that Khan is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She began her journey as a model for fashion shoots and soon made her way to the dramas.