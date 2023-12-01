Sarah Khan awes social media with new selfies of daughter

Showbiz A-lister and a doting mommy, Sarah Khan left netizens in awe with the latest pictures of her daughter Alyana Falak, going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday evening, Sarah Khan treated her more than 11 million followers with some more adorable glimpses of herself with her only daughter Alyana Falak.

The two-selfie gallery, probably from a play date, was shared without any captions on the feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Earlier, the ‘Tumhare Hain’ actor also shared a short clip of them, showing the struggles of a toddler’s mom, in recording a video. “Recording a simple video with a two-year-old be like,” read the text overlay on the reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The viral posts were received with love by her millions of followers on the social platform, who liked the post and dropped heartwarming wishes for the mother-daughter duo.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020 and they welcomed their first child, baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

Both Sarah and Falak with a massive fanbase on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of their daughter.

Sarah Khan gives an update amid health scare