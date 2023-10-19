33.9 C
Sarah Khan gives an update amid health scare

A-list actor Sarah Khan gave fans an update on her health after her husband, singer Falak Shabir requested prayers for her.

A day after singer Falak Shabir requested their millions of fans to pray for his wife Sarah Khan before she underwent a medical screening procedure, the ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor expressed her gratitude to their well-wishers for all the love and prayers, while updating them about her health.

In a text story, posted on her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, Khan wrote, “During a time like this we realize how much our fans and friends really mean to us. Can’t thank you all enough for all the love and prayers!”sarah khan, health update, hospitalized, falak shabir “I’m home and a lot better now,” she updated.

Khan added, “Ps. Who needs a doctor when you have a husband like @falakshabir1. Alhamdulliah.”

Reposting the story on his account, the ‘Vichora’ singer also acknowledged the love and prayers from everyone around.

For the unversed, Shabir had posted a of Khan, going into an MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging) machine earlier. Without sharing further details, he simply wrote on the photo, “Need Prayers,” followed by a praying hands emoji. Millions of her well-wishers in the social sphere had sent their love and prayers to Khan and wished for her speedy recovery.

