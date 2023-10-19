Sarah Khan gives an update amid health scare

A-list actor Sarah Khan gave fans an update on her health after her husband, singer Falak Shabir requested prayers for her.

A day after singer Falak Shabir requested their millions of fans to pray for his wife Sarah Khan before she underwent a medical screening procedure, the ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor expressed her gratitude to their well-wishers for all the love and prayers, while updating them about her health.

In a text story, posted on her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, Khan wrote, “During a time like this we realize how much our fans and friends really mean to us. Can’t thank you all enough for all the love and prayers!” “I’m home and a lot better now,” she updated.

Khan added, “Ps. Who needs a doctor when you have a husband like @falakshabir1. Alhamdulliah.”

Reposting the story on his account, the ‘Vichora’ singer also acknowledged the love and prayers from everyone around.

For the unversed, Shabir had posted a of Khan, going into an MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging) machine earlier. Without sharing further details, he simply wrote on the photo, “Need Prayers,” followed by a praying hands emoji. Millions of her well-wishers in the social sphere had sent their love and prayers to Khan and wished for her speedy recovery.

