Nora Fatehi says Jacqueline was ‘waiting in line’ for Sukesh’s offer

In fresh claims as a witness in the multi-million rupees fraud case by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi has alleged that fellow celebrity Jacqueline Fernandez was ‘waiting in line’ for an offer from the conman, while she was approached by him.

The ‘Street Dancer’ actor who recently turned witness in the infamous INR200 crore extortion and money laundering case, recorded her statement to court earlier this week.

In the statement acquired by an Indian media outlet, the actor claimed that she was asked for undue favours by conman Sukesh – the prime accused in the fraud case. Fatehi revealed that she was promised a big house and luxurious lifestyle by Chandrashekhar if she agrees to be his girlfriend.

Moreover, she stated that Chandrashekhar’s aide Pinky Irani approached her cousin with an offer and told her that many female actors are ‘dying to be taken care of’ by him.

As per the statement, Irani had pitched to her cousin that even Jacqueline Fernandez is ‘waiting in line’ for an offer from Chandrashekhar, however, he wants Fatehi.

“Initially, I did not know who Sukesh was. Later, I thought he used to work at a company called LS Corporation,” Fatehi said in her testimony to the court.

“I neither had any personal contact nor did I ever have any conversations with him. I had no clue about this and I never met him.”

Fatehi also mentioned that she came to know about the criminal history of Chandrashekhar when she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding her involvement in the fraud case.

For those unversed, Bollywood starlets Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi among several other budding actors were named accused in the multi-million rupees extortion case, for receiving luxury gifts from the crime proceeds.

Last month, Fatehi sued Fernandez over defamation grounds. She accused the ‘Cirkus’ actor of criminally tarnishing her career for self-interests, knowing they are in the same profession with similar backgrounds.

