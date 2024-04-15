Nora Fatehi claims most Bollywood couples are not in love

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has claimed that most of the Bollywood couples were not in love but remained married only to be relevant in the film industry.

“Clout predators, they just want to use you for your fame. They can’t with me… that’s why you don’t see me running around with guys or dating… but I see it is happening in front of me. In the film industry, people get married for clout,” she said during a podcast.

According to Nora Fatehi, people in Bollywood used their better half for networking, money and relevance.

The famed dancer alleged that individuals in the Indian film industry marry a person so they can stay relevant for a brief period because the other person has a few films releasing.

“These guys and girls will destroy their whole life for money, fame and power. Nothing is worse than getting married to someone that you don’t even love and then living with them for years… most of the people in our industry are here doing that nonsense,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Nora Fatehi in the past has claimed that she was told to date “specific actors” for publicity.

“I was constantly told, ‘Oh, you know, you should date specific people and date for PR and date this actor and that actor’,” she said.

“I never listened to any of that, and I’m so glad because now I make the rules, and I work on my own terms, and my success is not because of another guy next to me or another hero that I’m hanging on to. It’s on my own, and everyone else is just a plus. So I’m very proud of that.”

The Canada-born dancer recalled her initial days in India as a ‘traumatising’ experience.

Before making her Bollywood debut in 2014 ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’, she participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.