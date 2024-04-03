Nora Fatehi terms days in India ‘traumatising’

Canada-born Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi recalled her initial days in India as a ‘traumatising’ experience.

Nora Fatehi, who moved to India and made her Bollywood debut in 2014 ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’, before participating in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, recalled her struggling days in the country, when she used to live with ‘nine psychopaths’.

In a conversation with a digital magazine, Fatehi opened up on her early days as an aspiring actor in the entertainment capital of India and disclosed how she used to share an apartment with at least nine other girls, dubbing the entire experience as traumatising.

“I came to India with only INR5,000 in my pocket. I lived with nine psychopaths in a three-BHK apartment, where everyone was sharing. I used to think, ‘What have I got myself into?’ I was not prepared for that at all,” she revealed. “I am still traumatised.”

“What used to happen was that the agency would make money out of you. They cut the pocket money, they pay the rent from that, they cut their commission, the air you breathe, and then they give you jo reh gaya (whatever is left) which is nothing,” Fatehi recalled. “So we were on a diet of like one egg, Nutella and bread, and milk every day. It was really bad.”

“Some of these agencies, they exploit people so badly. We don’t have laws and regulations for these things. I am serious I need therapy for that time. It was a rough time,” she added.

Fatehi, best known for her iconic dance numbers including ‘Saki Saki’, ‘Dilbar’ and ‘Kusu Kusu’ among others, also served on the judging panel of multiple dance reality shows.

