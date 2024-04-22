‘Has never left my fast since the age of 14…’: Nora Fatehi opens up on observing Ramadan

Canada-born Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi opened up on being a practising Muslim despite the nature of her work; revealed she never skips her fasts in Ramadan and offers prayers as often as she can.

In her latest conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Nora Fatehi disclosed she follows Muslim practices and continues to fast in Ramadan like usual, despite the physical activity involved in her work.

She said, “I never leave my fast, even though I’m working. Every day, since the age of 14, I have fasted. It’s been instilled in me.”

“When you hit puberty, your parents start to hammer this in your head. So, growing up, we went to school fasting, we did everything. It was normal. So now, people say, ‘How are you fasting? You’re travelling every day, you’re on a flight every day, you’re on set every day’. A part of my job description is to be physically active as a performer, right? But I don’t break my fast,” Fatehi detailed.

The celebrity mentioned that as far as Namaz (prayers) is concerned, she offers prayers as often as she can, but she still has a long way to be regular with praying five times a day. “It’s so nice to have that ability to pray five times a day. I’m not saying I pray five times a day, sometimes I’m too busy. Sometimes I’m able to do two or three. It’s a work in progress for me,” Fatehi said. “But when you remember to be grateful and thankful, the universe and God gives you more. It’s a transactional…”

“I feel more in tune with my actions, my thoughts, and more spiritually sensitive [when connecting with my God, creator in Namaz]. What’s so beautiful about praying five times a day is that, in the chaos of the world, there are two minutes when you stop, and you thank your creator,” she concluded.

