‘Be independent, but to a certain extent…’: Nora Fatehi is against the idea of feminism

Canada-born Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi doesn’t really believe in the idea of feminism, and wants society, both men and women to stick to their traditional gender roles.

In her latest conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Nora Fatehi bashed the concept of feminism, insisting that it has messed up society. “This idea of ‘I-don’t-need-anybody’, ‘feminism’, I don’t believe in this s**t. In fact, I think, feminism f****d up our society completely,” the celebrity bluntly opined.

She continued, “The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don’t believe in people who think that. That’s not true. I think women are nurturers.”

“Yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent, but to a certain extent,” she stated.

Speaking about how it is causing trouble for women like her, who are looking for men with ‘masculine energy’, Fatehi furthered, “It’s a problem for us women who are looking for men with masculine energy. You have to be ready to be a provider, a supporter, ready to take a protective role in society. A lot of men don’t want to do it anymore. A lot of men now have also been brainwashed by feminism era.”

“If a man can work on being more of a provider, and protector, the women can then focus on being more of the nurturer. Everyone brings something to the table. If you are bringing to the table money, food, shelter, I need to bring to the table kids, being a mother, taking care of the house, cooking, etc. If we are bringing the same thing to the table, then who’s going to bring the other stuff?” she detailed to conclude her views of feminism and gender roles.

