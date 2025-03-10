Nora Fatehi slams fellow actors’ PR tactics against her

Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi called out PR professionals targeting her and pulling her down to promote fellow actors.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In her latest radio interview, Nora Fatehi opened up about her contemporaries and new actors doing dance numbers like her. However, while she was appreciative and confessed that some of them were really ‘good and classy’, the ‘Street Dancer’ actor slammed the PR agencies who’ve using her name and pulling down her performances to promote others.

“My logic is that everyone should be allowed to do songs, and everyone should act. But it should be fair for everybody. When I see these songs, you know what I like about them? That girls are coming out, being confident, being sexy, and trying to perform,” she said. “What I don’t like is when everybody starts using my name as a marketing tool.”

Fatehi furthered, “So when they want to market a song, they think, ‘Let’s compare it to Nora,’ and I don’t like that. All of the PR agencies are doing it. A new song is coming out? Cool, so they’ll be like, ‘Nora’s career is over,’ or ‘She can eat 100 Noras for breakfast.’ I know who’s behind this, and I know how much you have to pay to do that.”

“I get a lot of PR packages convincing me to do the same, but I refuse. I won’t compare myself to anyone or bring someone else down. If a song is going to work, it should be because people appreciate my talent, not because they’re excited to replace someone else -that’s just ridiculous,” she noted.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi believes industry outsiders have ‘victim mentality’

While the celebrity refrained from taking any names, social users had quite a few guesses to make on her statement. Reacting to her video, a netizen wrote, “Sharvari, Srileela, Rasha, and a few others had posts comparing them to Nora, and I also saw ‘Nora’s career is over’ comments recently.”

Another commented, “She’s talking about the ‘Uui Amma‘ girl (Rasha)…”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is awaiting the release of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Be Happy’, co-starring Inayat Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi. The dance drama, co-written and directed by Bollywood choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D’Souza, will start streaming on March 14.