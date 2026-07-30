Noreen Niazi gets protective bail in NCCIA case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted one-week protective bail to Noreen Niazi, sister of the PTI founder, in connection with notices issued by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The court directed the authorities not to arrest Noreen Niazi in the NCCIA case during the period of her protective bail.

The court further instructed her to appear before the relevant trial court within one week.

According to Noreen Niazi’s counsel, the NCCIA has registered a case against her under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The petition stated that although she intends to seek bail from the competent court, there are concerns that she could be arrested before being able to do so.

The petitioner therefore requested the Lahore High Court to grant protective bail to enable her to approach the relevant court for regular bail.

According to the FIR, the case was registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The FIR states that Noreen Niazi made false allegations against state institutions during a podcast interview. It further alleges that she attempted to create panic by making baseless accusations against the armed forces.

According to the case, she also spread provocative and threatening content on social media and carried out what investigators described as a coordinated propaganda campaign against state and security institutions.