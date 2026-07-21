Noreen Niazi submits initial response to NCCIA notice

ISLAMABAD, July 21: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi has submitted her initial response to the notice issued by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over her controversial remarks, ARY News reported.

In her reply, Niazi strongly denied all allegations mentioned in the notice and maintained that she had not shared any hate content against any state institution.

Through her lawyer, Noreen Niazi also raised a legal objection to being summoned to Islamabad in her personal capacity. The response stated that a detailed reply would be submitted after receiving the complete record related to the case.

The reply further said that Niazi had not disseminated any material aimed at inciting hatred against any state institution.

While reserving all her legal rights, Niazi assured the NCCIA of her full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the NCCIA has directed Noreen Niazi to appear before the agency on July 27.

Earlier in a controversial podcast interview, Noreen Niazi, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, made a number of claims about “Marka-e-Haq”, Pakistan Army and Pakistan’s purported backdoor relations with Israel.

In the interview, Niazi alleged that “Marka-e-Haq” was a collusion between the Pakistan Army and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She claimed that if India wanted to, it could “fix” a war within two minutes.

She further asserted that India refrained from attacking Pakistan on Israel’s orders, claiming this was because Pakistan was on the verge of recognizing Israel.

Niazi also alleged that Israel wanted diplomatic recognition from Pakistan, but the process was halted due to the outbreak of the Iran-Israel conflict. She noted that since Dubai (referring to the UAE) has already recognized Israel, it was now Pakistan’s turn to do so.

Commenting on international dynamics, she stated, “America wanted Pakistan to sign the Abraham Accords. That is why Donald Trump used to praise Pakistan, even though he is considered wild in his own country, and is disliked by many Americans.”

This interview and her allegations were widely condemned by defence analysts and general public.

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