web analytics
22.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 27, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

North Korea has sent more troops to Russia; Reports

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

North Korea has deployed additional troops to Russia, but the scale of the contingent was not immediately known, South Korean media reported on Thursday, citing the country’s intelligence agency.

The additional troops have been sent to the battlegrounds in Russia’s Kursk region, the reports said. Russian forces are fighting Ukrainian troops who thrust across the border into the western Russia region.

The spokesperson’s office at the National Intelligence Service (NIS) did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.

North Korea has deployed more than 11,000 troops to Russia to fight in the Ukraine war, the NIS has previously said. Ukraine and Western experts say Russian forces have also used North Korean weapons.

North Korea has not formally acknowledged its military support for Russia in the Ukraine war.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.