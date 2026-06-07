North Korea reaffirms nuclear status a day before Chinese president's visit

SEOUL: Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim ​Jong Un, said North Korea will never back down ‌on its status as a nuclear-armed state, warning that it will not tolerate any threats, state media agency KCNA said on Thursday.

Chinese President ​Xi Jinping is set to visit North Korea on Monday ​for a summit, marking his first visit to ⁠the North in nearly seven years as Beijing looks to ​reinforce ties with Pyongyang, China’s only formal treaty ally.

Kim Yo ​Jong called U.S. claims that Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed a goal to denuclearize during a May summit “false,” adding that it “has the ​most accurate information” regarding the claims.

“The policy of continuously ​strengthening self-defensive nuclear war deterrence, as declared by the head of state, ‌is ⁠an irreversible and final conclusion that must be executed unconditionally,” she said.

Early this week, North Korea unveiled a new nuclear material production factory where its leader Kim called for an “exponential” expansion of ​the country’s ​atomic arsenal.

Analysts said ⁠the new uranium-enrichment site appeared aimed at reinforcing North Korea’s negotiating position ahead of the ​Xi-Kim summit while justifying an acceleration of its ​nuclear ⁠build-up.

Kim Jong Un also visited a major munitions factory and ordered the country’s missile production capacity to be increased 2.5 times ⁠over ​the next five years, Yonhap News ​Agency said on Sunday, citing North Korea’s state newspaper, The Rodong Sinmun.