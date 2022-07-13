North Waziristan IBO: Security forces kill six terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Datta Khel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district on Wednesday, ARY News quoted ISPR.

The IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The security forces executed a successful operation and killed six terrorists, whereas, Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

During intense exchange of fire, 34-year-old Lance Naik Islam-ud-Din – resident of Khyber district – having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the statement added.

On July 6, a 23-year-old soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces had conducted an operation in Mir Ali Tehsil of KP’s North Waziristan district on information of the presence of terrorists.

A heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists took place during the operation. “During the exchange of fire, 23-year-old Sepoy Waheed Khan of Nowshera embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR added.

