Norway celebrate their return to World Cup stage in style

It took Norway 28 years to return to football’s greatest stage, but they are doing things in ​style with a commanding performance in their 3-2 World Cup victory over ‌Senegal on Monday.

The team – who won all eight of their European qualifiers – continue to impress, with a quick attacking side led by striker Erling Haaland and inspired ​playmaker Martin Odegaard.

“It was a fantastic football match. This is an ​advertisement for football,” coach Stale Solbakken told national broadcaster NRK ⁠after Monday’s match at the New York/New Jersey stadium.

The victory follows a ​4-1 win over Iraq in their opener and takes Norway through to the ​knockout stage.

Thousands of Norwegian supporters occupied the whole central area behind one of the goals in the stadium, performing their famous imitation of rowers in a Viking longboat.

pic.twitter.com/iom6v8O2GR — Out Of Context Erling Haaland (@ErlingNoContext) June 23, 2026

Haaland, apparently ​emboldened by the vibe from the stands, sailed around Senegal’s defence ​to score twice and keep himself in the race to win the World Cup Golden ‌Boot.

The ⁠Norwegian players joined the supporters after the final whistle, performing the rowing ritual on the pitch.

“It is bloody brilliant,” said striker Alexander Sorloth. “Today I am almost a bit moved.

“We played against Senegal, who are a fantastic ​team, and I think ​we were ⁠better than them. It’s an insane feeling,” he said.

Norway face France in the last round of the group stage, ​with both teams on six points. A win would ​give the ⁠Norwegians top spot and a Round of 32 match against a third-placed team.

For Senegal, the chance of advancing to the knockout phase has narrowed. They ⁠will ​need to beat Iraq and see if they ​get through as one of the eight best third-placed sides.