Norway confidence sky-high as end of World Cup drought looms

Norway’s 4-1 win over Estonia that all but guarantees a 2026 World Cup spot after a long absence from the finals has prompted wild celebrations and an avalanche of confidence in the country, with a former coach saying they could even make the final.

Haaland and Alexander Sorloth both netted twice on Thursday to leave Norway top of Group I with a three-point lead over Italy, who they meet in their final game in Milan on Sunday.

The Italians, who have missed out on the last two World Cup tournaments, must win and overturn a huge goal difference deficit of 17 to top the group and qualify.

The final whistle on a chilly night in Oslo prompted wild celebrations from the fans as confetti and ribbons rained down to celebrate Norway’s likely return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998. The party continued in the dressing room.

‘We can reach the final’

In the media, the nation’s football experts wasted no time in talking up the country’s chances.

“We have world-class players, we are well organised, so with a little margin (of luck), we can reach the final,” said Egil ‘Drillo’ Olsen, who coached Norway at the 1994 World Cup.

Carl-Erik Torp, commentator for state broadcaster NRK, went a step further earlier in qualifying, proclaiming Norway could win the tournament after an 11-1 win over Moldova in September.

“When I say we can win the World Cup, it sounds like I’ve been hit (in the head), but I have no problem justifying that Norway can win the World Cup because all the teams that make it to the World Cup can and now it looks extremely promising,” he subsequently explained.

While Olsen’s 1994 World Cup team – which included the fathers of Haaland and Sorloth – were famed for their hard running and long-ball tactics, the current crop boast electrifying attacking talents in Haaland, Sorloth, injured captain Martin Odegaard and wingers Oscar Bobb and Ahmed Nusa.

Current manager Stale Solbakken, who appeared in three of Norway’s games at the 1998 World Cup under Olsen, played down his 83-year-old former coach’s optimism about next year’s tournament, which takes place in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“He has become the craziest of all of you (journalists and commentators). He has experience, but I think he’s a bit off there,” a smiling Solbakken told reporters at the post-match press conference.