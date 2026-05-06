Norway offers up to 70 new oil and gas drilling permits

OSLO: Norway’s ​government said on Tuesday it is offering ‌70 new blocks for energy companies to explore for oil and gas in its annual licensing round as the ​country seeks to extend the life of ​its petroleum industry.

The new blocks include 38 areas ⁠in the Barents Sea, 10 areas in the ​Norwegian Sea and 22 areas in the North ​Sea, with an application deadline of September 1 and final awards expected in early 2027.

The annual predefined area (APA) rounds of ​new offshore exploration acreage are central to Norway’s strategy ​of extending oil and gas production for decades to come ‌although activity ⁠is widely expected to decrease in the coming years.

The energy ministry also said it has approved a development plan from ConocoPhillips and partners to re-open the ​Albuskjell, Vest ​Ekofisk, and ⁠Tommeliten Gamma fields that were shut in 2019.

The late-life assets still hold some ​90 million-120 million barrels of oil equivalent ​in ⁠natural gas and condensate, according to the companies.

Investments are expected to total 19 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.05 billion), ⁠with ​production to start in 2028 ​and running until 2048, the ministry said.