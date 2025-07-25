Norway visa requirements for international students: A complete guide

Norway is the best place to live if you are looking for a high quality of life, affordable higher education, and access to a thriving job market.

The Scandinavian nation is fast becoming a top destination for international students, thanks to its progressive social structure, world-class academic institutions, and strong employment prospects across various industries.

Among its most prestigious institutions, BI Norwegian Business School in Oslo stands out as the country’s leading business school.

It offers a broad selection of master’s degrees and an Executive MBA program in collaboration with China’s Fudan University—ranked among the Financial Times’ top EMBA programs. Meanwhile, the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH), the oldest in the country, is equally recognized for its top-tier business programs.

Applying for a Norway student visa: A step-by-step guide

If you’re planning to study in Norway, you’ll likely need a student visa—unless you’re from Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, or Finland. Here’s a breakdown of the process:

Documents Required

A valid passport and two recent passport-sized photos

Proof of admission from a recognized Norwegian educational institution

Documentation of sufficient financial means (approx. NOK 15,169 or $1,390 per month, plus tuition)

Proof of accommodation (rental agreement, dorm confirmation, or host letter)

Health insurance coverage (European Health Insurance Card if applicable)

Application Process

Start Online: Complete your application via the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) website.

Visit in person: Finalize your application at a Norwegian Embassy or authorized visa center like VFS Global. Your passport and documents will be held during processing.

Fee: The current application fee is €628 (approx. $730). Additional costs may include insurance and bank statements to prove financial capacity.

Processing time: Applications are typically processed within 15 days, but it’s wise to apply at least a month before your travel date.

Why Norway?

Norway’s appeal goes beyond academia. As a member of the European Economic Area (EEA), it offers access to Europe’s dynamic economic landscape while maintaining national autonomy.

Key industries include energy, finance, shipping, oil & gas, and a fast-growing tech sector that has produced success stories like Kahoot! and Dune Analytics.

While the student visa process is thorough and requires preparation, it’s an essential gateway to life in one of Europe’s most forward-thinking nations. From world-class education to robust career opportunities, Norway offers a launchpad for students aiming to make a mark on the global stage.