Nosheen Kazmi’s death: Chandka Medical College says cooperating with family  

LARKANA: Principal of the Chandka Medical College Prof Dr Gulzar Sheikh on Wednesday said that the institution was fully cooperating with the family and police in the probe of the alleged suicide of a student, Nosheen Kazmi, ARY NEWS reported.

The principal while speaking to the media said that the family of the victim was allowed to meet the roommates of their daughter in order to give them firsthand insight into the events that led to the unfortunate incident.

He further said that police was also interrogating the matter while the college has also constituted an inquiry committee.

“A post-mortem and complete x-ray of the body of the slain student will also be carried out,” he said while assuring extending complete cooperating to the family of Nosheen Kazmi.

Dr. Gulzar Sheikh said that the entire institution was in grief over the unfortunate incident, and it would be premature to comment on the cause of death of the slain student who was found hanging.

It is pertinent to mention here that the body of a fourth-year student in Chandka Medical College, was found in a girls hostel room on Wednesday.

The body of the student, identified as Nosheen Kazmi, was found hanging with a rope in the hostel room.

The police reached the scene after being informed regarding the incident.

The VC, Registrar and doctors rushed to the room of the girls’ hostel number 2 of the medical college after the incident was reported to them. It is unclear if the student had committed suicide or the incident had been a murder.

The students of the medical college have demanded a thorough investigation of the incident.

The girls’ hostel number-2 had two years ago also witnessed the dead body of a final year student of Larkana’s dental college, Dr. Nimrita Kumari Chandani. The body of the girl was found in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019.

