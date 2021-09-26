Not against roads but mafia profiting in disguise, Fawad Chaudhry says

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday the struggle against corruption is not to halt progress or construction of roads but it’s is against the people making profits by fleecing taxpayers money in the guise of development, ARY News reported.

He said the Sharif family expanded its businesses all the while making new roads, and added that for the past 65 years the debts Pakistan owed to the world was only $6 trillion which more than quadrupled to $27 trillion during Zardari and Nawaz eras.

There is a mountain of debt we have to pay back still, Fawad Chaudhry said this as he congratulated the elected office bearers of Hazara Journalists Association.

He said billions of dollars have been exposed to have landed in Sharif and Zardari accounts and properties and that only depicts the picture of what has been witnessed so far. There are billions whose trace has yet to be established, he said.

The information minister further said celebrating the ceremony that a strong, independent and active media is imperative to strengthen democracy and promote democratic values.

He said the government is taking all possible steps for the protection of journalists’ rights and media workers.

FM Qureshi lands in London for three-day official UK visit

Separately today from the federal government, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi landed in London as he undertakes a three-day official visit to the United Kingdom and is scheduled to have “broad-based discussions with his British counterpart Liz Truss”, ARY News reported quoting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister will have dinner at the Pakistan House tonight with the diaspora and diplomatic mission, besides interacting with members of the Pakistani community and British parliamentarians.