Not married, but engaged: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth exchange rings

Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari confirmed her engagement with longtime partner, Indian actor Siddharth, on Thursday.

Indian media outlets reported earlier this week that rumoured Bollywood couple, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married at the Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam, in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district of the former’s home state of Telangana, on Wednesday, which is the reason for her absence from ‘Heeramandi’ date announcement event.

The reports suggested that the wedding for ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Rang De Basanti’ actors took place as per Hindu rituals, performed by priests from Tamil Nadu, and was a mix of their respective legacies, cultures, and beliefs.

However, the couple confirmed in similar Instagram posts that they are not married as yet, but got engaged.

With a picture of the two, flaunting their engagement rings, Hydari wrote, “He said yes! ❤️E. N. G. A. G. E. D,” while her beau shared the same picture with a similar caption.

Pertinent to note here that Aditi Rao Hydari was previously married to Indian actor and lawyer Satyadeep Mishra, but they got separated, and he went on to tie the knot with designer and reality TV star Masaba Gupta last year.

On the other hand, Siddharth had a marriage of a few years with Meghna, whom he had fallen in love with while growing up in the same neighbourhood of New Delhi.

Hydari and Siddharth first met on the sets of Ajay Bhupathi’s ‘Maha Samudram’ in 2021 and fell in love.

