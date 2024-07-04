Not Sharvari Wagh, but THESE actors were initial choice for ‘Munjya’

Director Aditya Sarpotdar has revealed that Bollywood actor Sharvari Wagh was not the initial choice for hit horror comedy movie “Munjya”.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, he said that Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor were first considered to be a part of the movie.

However, he changed his mind as he did not want to make a female-centric.

“I preferred having two parallel narratives. I believed that audiences would grasp it more effectively with two male protagonists moving in the same direction,” Sarpotdar added.

Read more: Sharvari Wagh confirms YRF spy universe film with Alia Bhatt

The director also revealed that he revised the original script of Munjya which was centered around a female protagonist.

On his inspiration to make the comedy horror movie, he said that success of ‘Kantara’ gave him the courage to pursue a subject that is widely popular in Maharashtra.

Notably, the supernatural horror comedy is the fourth film in the supernatural universe of Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s Maddock Films, after ‘Stree’, ‘Roohi’ and ‘Bhediya’.

The title, co-starring Wagh with Abhay Verma and Mona Singh, hit theatres on June 7 and became an instant box office hit.

Meanwhile, Sharvari Wagh confirmed her casting in YRF’s spy universe title, with Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt.

In a promotional outing for her film ‘Munjya’, rising actor Sharvari Wagh confirmed that she is working on YRF’s spy universe’s next film, and will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt in it.

Apart from the yet-to-be-titled, female-led spy-universe film, Wagh also has Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’ with John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia in the pipeline, along with a major role in Netflix’s ‘Maharaj’ with Jaideep Ahlawat and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid.