‘Not your servant’: Flight attendant’s reply to passenger goes viral

Flight attendants and passengers getting into heated arguments on different matters be it over food or seating arrangements is common these days.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It results in passengers getting offloaded plane or action being taken against the staff.

Recently, a flight attendant of IndiGo had a verbal spat with a passenger over a meal on an Istanbul-Delhi flight and its video went viral.

Tempers soaring even mid-air: “I am not your servant” An @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December : pic.twitter.com/ZgaYcJ7vGv — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022

The viral video on Twitter showed the attendant telling the passenger the flight has counted meals and they can only serve what has been ordered from it. She claimed that his rude behaviour made her fellow workers cry.

When the passenger asked why he is being yelled at, the flight attendant retorted by saying he was yelling at them. She told him that he cannot speak to her fellow workers that way.

Moreover, the hostess said she was “peacefully listening” to him and he has to respect the staff too. She asked him why was he behaving in such a manner when he told her that he respects them.

Related – VIRAL: Passenger punches flight attendant video

He raised his voice and told the attendant to “shut up”. This infuriated her and said, “I am sorry you cannot talk to me like that. I am also an employee here.”

The man was heard saying that she is a “servant of the flight”. She responded by saying, “Yes, I am an employee and not your servant.”

The video ended with another attendant coming up and urging the one fighting to stop and get back to work.

Comments