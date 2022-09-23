Passenger punches flight attendant after argument, video goes viral

A video of a passenger physically assaulting a flight attendant is going viral on social media platforms.

The incident happened on American Airlines flight 377 that was to land at Los Angeles from Los Cabos in Mexico.

The viral video showed Alexander Tung Cuu Le involved in a heated argument with the attendant, who started walking down the aisle. He ran behind the staff member and punched him in the back of his head.

A man was arrested by Los Angeles Airport police after assaulting a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight from Cabo. pic.twitter.com/2VDXxIqUfn — 🇺🇸BellaLovesUSA🍊 (@Bellamari8mazz) September 22, 2022

The Washington Post reported that the 33-year-old got offloaded and then arrested after the flight landed at the Los Angeles Airport.

The New York Times said the man, who hails from California, was charged with a count of interference with flight crew members.

It is pertinent to mention that physical altercation between passengers and the cabin crews.

