Viral video: Passenger storms US plane’s cockpit

A United States (US) plane had to make an emergency landing after an unruly passenger was caught on camera trying to storm the cockpit of the aircraft.

The incident occurred with an American Airlines flight in the US city of Kansas with local reports claiming that a passenger tried to storm the cockpit and also attempted to open the plane’s door, resulting in panic among other passengers.

However, he was later overcome by the crew and others onboard with an eye-witness saying that he was hit by a coffee pot by a cabin crew.


Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington diverted mid-journey to Kansas City where it was met by law enforcement. “An unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior … was ultimately subdued by our crew and with the help of other passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

Passengers uploaded videos of the chaos onboard the flight as it reportedly dived approximately 30,900 feet in less than eight minutes.

