Google has announced it will rename its widely used research tool, NotebookLM, to Gemini Notebook. The change is intended to align the tool with the company’s broader Gemini artificial intelligence platform.

Google says the update is limited to a new name and logo, with no changes to how the tool works. All existing notebooks will stay the same. More than 30 million people use the service worldwide, and the new Gemini Notebook branding will appear on both mobile and web versions in the coming weeks.

The tool first appeared as Project Tailwind at a developer conference in 2023 and has since become one of Google’s most successful AI projects. By renaming it Gemini Notebook, Google is bringing it under the same umbrella as other services, such as Gemini Live.

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Alongside the new name, Google is also expanding access to secure cloud computing. This feature, which was previously available only to AI Ultra subscribers and premium Workspace business users, will now be available to all Google AI Pro subscribers on the web.

With secure cloud computing, AI can write and run code, analyze large datasets, and handle advanced math tasks for users. Since all of this happens in the cloud, users do not need powerful computers to use these features.

Users on the free plan will still need a paid subscription to access these advanced features, but they will continue to have access to all the standard research and organization tools they had before.

Google also plans to add Gemini Notebook to the AI mode in regular Search. This will let users access research tools straight from their search results, but the company has not said when this feature will be available.

Both the rebranding and the expanded cloud computing access for AI Pro subscribers are being introduced gradually worldwide. Users can check official company updates for the latest information as these changes take effect.