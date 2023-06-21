Notorious ‘Bengali Gang’ resurges in Karachi

KARACHI: A notorious ‘Bengali Gang’ involved in injuring and killing citizens over resisting robberies has resurged in Karachi and carried out dacoities in different areas, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The notorious ‘Bengali Gang’ which was involved in killing a man before his children in Korangi resurged in Karachi. The gang members allegedly carried out dacoities in Mehmoodabad, Korangi Industrial Area, Zaman Town, Landhi, Defence and Baloch Colony.

Police told the media that several citizens had been injured and killed by the gang members for resisting robbery. Police added that the dacoit gang members were arrested multiple times but they started carrying out dacoities after getting bail.

Police said that Siraiki and Burmese gangs were also involved in mugging incidents in Korangi areas and they also borrow weapons from each other for dacoities.

A few months ago, law enforcement agencies arrested more than 100 members of dacoit gangs from Korangi.

Earlier in the month, an alleged street criminal involved in over 100 robberies was arrested in a joint operation conducted by Rangers and police in Karachi.

Rangers and police conducted a joint operation in Jamshed Town – Kashmir Road and arrested a suspected street criminal Zohan Ali alias Sanwal.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the suspect confessed to his involvement in more than 100 robbery and dacoity incidents in which he snatched over 120 mobile phones and Rs300,000 cash.

The raiding team also recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession. The spokesperson added that the accused has a criminal record and faced jail multiple times.